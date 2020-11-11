1/1
ALFRED LLOYD WALKER
1935 - 2020
ALFRED LLOYD WALKER, 85
11/2/35 - 11/7/20

ZEBULON, GA. - Mr. Alfred Lloyd Walker, age 85, of Zebulon, passed away November 7, 2020, at his home. He was born in Brewster, FL, son of the late Albert Walker and Josephine Fenell Walker. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving in the Korean War. Alfred worked for Mine and Mill Supply in Lakeland, FL, for 40 years before retiring. He enjoyed smoking his pipe, drinking coffee and tea, doing puzzles and word searches. In recent years, he spent time feeding squirrels around his home and watching the deer from his back deck.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles (Pud) Walker and his sister, Merida Johnson.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years: Margaret Peters Walker; daughters: Renee Walker of Zebulon, GA and Michelle Favelle of Auburndale, FL; grandchildren: Shannon Chancey, Micca Simmons, Jay Fedele and Kaylee Floyd; five great- grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren; step-granddaughters: Emilee Jacoby and Ashlee Mullenix; sisters: Shirley Wetherington of Lake City, FL and Betty Lou Eubanks of Lake Wales, FL; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends visited the family on Tuesday, November 10, 1-2 p.m., at Moody-Daniel Funeral Home. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Al Shackelford officiating.
Burial will be held on Saturday, November 14, 11 a.m., at Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens in Auburndale, FL.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home in Zebulon and Ott Laughlin Funeral Home in Auburndale are assisting the family with arrangements.


Published in The Ledger from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Burial
11:00 AM
Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home
2198 K-Ville Ave
Auburndale, FL 33823
8639678558
