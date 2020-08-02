ALICE A.

WELLS, 94



LAKELAND - Alice A Wells, 94, of Lakeland, FL, passed away at Lakeland Regional Medical Center on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

She was born on January 6, 1926, in Springfield, MA, the only child of August Asplund and Hulda Mangs. The family moved to Sidney, NY, when she was 2.

She graduated from Sidney High School, Class of '43 and Mount Holyoke College, Class of '47, with a chemistry degree. She married Harold G. Hoke on May 27, 1950 and they had three children before divorcing. She married Robert H. Wells (who passed away on July 29, 2020) on June 20, 1970, in Sidney and moved to St Charles, IL later that year. They also lived in Wilmington, DE before moving to Lakeland, FL in 1976. She was predeceased by a son, Wayne Alan Hoke, in 1995.

She is survived by a daughter, Noreen K. (Hoke) Quill of Arlington, VA; a son, Gerald L. Hoke (Dawn) of Mattawan, MI, and two granddaughters, Mya P. Hoke and Lily R. Hoke. She is also survived by three stepsons, Michael Wells of Blodgett Mills, NY, Brian Wells of Londonderry, NH and Donald Wells of Lakeland, FL.

Burial of her ashes will take place in Springfield, MA, at a later date.



