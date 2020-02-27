|
ALICE AVARD
GRIMES, 81
WAUCHULA - Mrs. Alice Avard Grimes, 81, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 in Lakeland, Florida. She was a member of Scott Lake Baptist Church, and a lifelong resident of Florida.
When she wasn't traveling the world on mission trips Alice loved to spend time with her family and tell stories. She was a proud military wife, going along wherever the Coast Guard took her and Jim, including service as light house keeper on two California light houses (Anacapa & Point Loma).
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Linda DeMuth (husband Carlton) of Wasilla, AK and Randy Grimes (wife Kelly) of Live Oak, FL; her grandchildren Beth Alderman (husband Chris), Sara DeMuth, and Casey Shepard (husband David); 2 great grandchildren, Courtney and Brayden Alderman; her brother William P. Avard (wife Sharon) of Arcadia, FL; her brother-in-law Dwight Grimes (wife Anne), and sister-in-law Liz Grimes. Alice was preceded in rest by her husband, James D. Grimes, JR; her brothers Duane and Jerry Avard, and her sister Addie Kimbril.
Services will be held at Scott Lake Baptist Church in Lakeland on Friday, February 28, 2020. Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 AM followed by a celebration of her life to begin at 11:00 AM. Immediately following the service the family will travel to Bowling Green where there will be a brief internment service at graveside at 1:00 PM. All who are able and would like to attend are most welcome.
Alice's family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the , or favorite .
