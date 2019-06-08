|
ALICE FAYE
CHANCE
WINTER HAVEN - Alice 'Granny Faye' Chance, born December 4th, 1937; passed peacefully at her home on June 5th, 2019 surrounded by family.
After retiring as a Rural Letter Carrier from the Post Office in Winter Haven, Granny Faye enjoyed her time raising cattle, spoiling her grandchildren and telling everyone she came in contact with, the brutal truth. Granny Faye met no stranger in life and will be missed by all.
She is survived her husband of 58 years Hugh Chance; daughters: Valerie Lee (predeceased by Jim Lee) of Winter Haven, Tina Franklin (Darwin) of Milton, Kathy Kennard (Darryl) of Winter Haven; grandchildren: Donnie Larsen, Lorne Larsen, Jason Towns (Amanda), Evan Towns (Lindsay), Candice Cecil, Devin Barber, 11 great grandchildren. Other survivors are brother John Coley; sister Dottie Ball (Alan); many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday June 9th, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Davenport at 3pm. In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to The Florida FFA Training Center, Scarlet Jackson 863-528-4866 in Granny Faye's name.
Published in Ledger from June 8 to June 9, 2019