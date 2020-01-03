|
|
ALICE GORDON ARNWINE, 89
VALRICO - Lakeland native Alice Gordon Arnwine, 89, a resident of Valrico since 1961, passed away peacefully at Brandon Regional Hospital Dec. 20, 2019.
Alice was born on Sep. 19, 1930 in her parents' home on W. Palm Drive in Lakeland. Her parents were longtime Lakeland businessman Shelly B. Gordon (1899-1991) and Bertha DeVane Gordon (1901-1992). The Gordons originally came to Lakeland in 1909, when Alice's grandparents, John and Sallie Buffington Gordon, moved to Lakeland from Alabama.
In 1941, Alice's parents had a large, white, concrete, two-story house with columns built 'out in the country' on S. Fla. Ave., on eight acres immediately west of what is now the intersection of S. Fla. Ave. and the Polk Parkway, and the family moved there. While a student at the University of Alabama, Alice met the love of her life, fellow student Eugene 'Gene' Arnwine of Birmingham, Ala., and, in a wedding ceremony in the living room of that house in 1955, Alice and Gene were married. Some longtime south Lakeland area residents might still remember that house. Her parents owned and resided-in that house until just a couple of years before their deaths.
Alice was a Christian, a 1948 graduate of Lakeland High School, she earned a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Alabama, and a Master's Degree from Florida State University. She was proud to be an American, and a Southerner, and was a fourth-generation Floridian who was a descendent of Colonial Americans, and, through them, a descendent of some of the Royal families of Europe.
From 1957-1959, Alice and Gene were owners of the Town n' Country Store on S. Fla. Ave. (one of the first 'convenience stores'). Alice and Gene moved to Valrico in Hillsborough County in 1961, where they lived for the remainder of their lives. They had one son, Jeffrey, born in 1963.
In the 1980s Alice became known and respected in Hillsborough County for her work promoting sound growth management and environmental policies. She was an elected officeholder, serving on the Hillsborough Soil & Water Conservation Board from 1988-1992. She was a member of the Hillsborough County Republican Executive Committee from 1982-1986.
She was a corporate officer of Holly Cove, Inc. from 1987-2016.
Alice was predeceased by her husband, Eugene 'Gene' Arnwine in 1998, and by her two sisters, Mary G. Bowman of Auburndale in 2013 and Margie G. Howard of Campbellton in 2015. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey E. Arnwine of Valrico; a niece, Annette B. Hall of Auburndale; four nephews, James and Joseph Bowman of Auburndale, David Howard of Cedar Key, and Gordon Howard of Campbellton, and good friends.
Services were held at Stowers Funeral Home in Brandon on Dec. 27, with interment at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens in Brandon.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020