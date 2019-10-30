Home

Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Haines City, FL
ALICE H. O'NEILL

ALICE H.
O'NEILL, 91

DAVENPORT - Alice H. O'Neill, 91, of Davenport, went home to be with her Lord on October 25, 2019.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who took pride in her family and enjoyed the time spent with them, always putting others before herself. She worked for and retired from the Davidsons of Dundee Candy Factory after 50 years of loyal and dedicated serve. Alice was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church in Haines City.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George Webster O'Neill, of 70 years; and their sons: Lamar and Bill O'Neill. Alice was survived by her loving daughter, Violet O'Neill, her daughter-in-law Rosie O'Neill, 3 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews family and friends.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 5-7PM at Oak Ridge Funeral Care - Haines City. Funeral Services will follow on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Haines City at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at the Forest Hills Cemetery. It is the family's wishes that in lieu of flowers donations be made to: Save The Light Inc., P.O. Box 106, Folly Beach, SC, 29439 [email protected] / www.savethelight.org . Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Haines City.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
