ALICE JOANN HOOPER RECK
LAKELAND - Alice Hooper, known to friends as 'JoAnn,' passed away on July 12, 2020, at the age of 86, years after a short bout with Covid19.
A native of Georgia, JoAnn became an RN in 1970 in Ft Lauderdale Florida, where she lived with her husband and 3 children. In recent years she lived in Lakeland, Florida with her second husband, Sam Reck. JoAnn and Sam traveled the country attending Bluegrass conferences and festivals where she loved to sing. She will be forever remembered by her beautiful voice, and her selfless, giving attitude that she bestowed upon so many. A devoted mother and grandmother, JoAnn will be missed by so many of the hearts she touched.
She is survived by her husband of almost 30 years, Sam, daughter Linda Hennessey, son Scott Hooper and wife Julie, and 5 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations in memory of JoAnn can be made to the Dementia Society of America
.