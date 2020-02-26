|
|
ALICE K. 'CATHY'
HEINZEN, 85
LAKE WALES - Alice K. 'Cathy' Heinzen of Lake Wales passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at AdventHealth Lake Wales.
She was born February 21, 1935 in New York City, NY to the late Daniel and Edith Sheehan; she came here 13 years ago from south Florida. She was the retired owner/ operator of Black Knight Restaurant in New Paltz, NY and a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Lake Wales. She enjoyed puzzles, watching TV Land channel and MASH, and spending time with her family.
Cathy was preceded in death by her husband, William O. Heizen in 2009; daughter, Catherine Nix in 2007; and step-son, William F. 'Billy' Heinzen in 1993. Survivors include her daughter, Donna Bald-win of Lake Wales; brother, Daniel J. Sheehan II of Newburg, NY; four grandchildren, William 'Bill' Stewart (Valerie), Cory Nix (Catherine Carlock), Stephen Nix (Laura) and Lauren Anhalt (Adam); and five great-grandchildren, Grace Stewart, Reese Stewart, Catie Ivey, Caraline Nix and Emery Anhalt.
Memorial Mass will be held 10:00a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Lake Wales.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020