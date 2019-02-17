|
|
ALICE M.
HUGHES, 93
LAKELAND - Alice M. Hughes, 93, of Lakeland, passes away on Feb. 8, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice. She was born on May 27, 1925 in Boston, MA.
Alice worked for National Service System Detective Agency for many years. In her later years, she worked for Brady Enterprises Inc. Alice loved people, life, and spending time at the pool basking in the sun. Everyone that knew her, loved her, and she lived life to the fullest.
Alice is survived by her daughter, Charlotte M. Hughes, niece, Shelia Noumi, god-children, Melissa Pronouost and Hope Griffin, nephews, Ricky Cooper, Fredrick Ren-ner, and many, many friends. She will be truly missed.
Services will be held at a later date in Massachusetts
Published in Ledger from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019