Alice "Betsy" Meadows
ALICE 'Betsy' MEADOWS

LAKELAND - Alice 'Betsy' Meadows, 90, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, surrounded by her family. Betsy was born in Detroit, Michigan, on Christmas Day, December 25, 1929.
She grew up in the Rosedale Park area and attended Redford High School & Highland Park College. Betsy married her husband of 57 years, James M. Meadows, Sr. on May 26, 1951. During her husband's career in the Manufactured Housing Industry they lived in Richmond, IN; Marlette, MI; London, ON.; Dunwoody, GA; Warner Robins, GA; and finally Lakeland, FL in 1978.
Betsy enjoyed playing bridge, going on long walks, serving as Tennis Team Captain & volunteering at the annual Sun 'N Fun. Betsy raised four children & earned a GOLD MEDAL for her love & commitment to family. She was a loyal and loving wife, mother, grandmother & great grandmother.
Betsy is survived by her children; Jim Meadows Jr.(Brenda), Jeff Meadows(Debbie), John Meadows(Kathy) & Janet Allweiss(Michael); 12 very special grandchildren & 21 wonderful great- grandchildren.

Published in The Ledger from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
