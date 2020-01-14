Home

ALICE MILDRED CHASE MASON

ALICE MILDRED
CHASE
MASON, 106

LAKELAND - Alice Mason, age 106, died on Dec. 8, 2019.
She was born Oct. 25, 1913 in Westminster, Massachusetts. She grew up on a farm in New Hampshire.
After years of living and working in Oregon, Massachusetts and other states, she moved to Lakeland, FL, in 1977.
Her job as a housekeeper took her by bus all over the city and she knew neighborhoods near and far.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and her husband. Her survivors include many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1820 County Road 540-A, Lakeland, on Wednesday, January 15 at 9:00 A.M.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
