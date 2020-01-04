Home

Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home
645 West Central Ave
Winter Haven, FL 33880
(863) 293-2133
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Winter Haven, FL
Interment
Following Services
Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens
Auburndale, FL
ALICE MINTA (STRONG) POWELL


1929 - 2020
ALICE MINTA (STRONG) POWELL Obituary
ALICE MINTA
(nee STRONG) POWELL, 90

WINTER HAVEN - Alice Minta (nee Strong) Powell died peacefully in her home surrounded by her children on January 1, 2020 at the age of 90.
Alice was born in 1929 in Miami, Florida, to Charles Dewitt and Alice Minta Gow Strong.
She married Eugene Clayton Powell in 1946 in Georgia. They were married 58 years until Gene's death in 2005. Alice is mother to ten children: Wayne (deceased), Robert, Larry, Joan Jobin, Sue Powell, Gene, Carol Hernandez, Alice D'Andrea, Steve, Helen Tomlin. There are 75 grand and great grand children.
Alice earned her nursing degree in 1972 serving until 1992. She was a strong pro-life proponent founding the Winter Haven Crisis Pregnancy Center in 1989 serving as the Executive Director for 16 years. She became a member of the Secular Franciscan Order in 2002. Alice was an active member of St. Joseph Parish as a choir member and cantor.
Visitation: Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, Winter Haven Sunday January 5, 2-4 PM. Memorial Service: St. Joseph's Catholic Church Winter Haven Monday, January 6, 11 AM followed by interment at the Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens Auburndale.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
