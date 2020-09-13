ALICIA L. WEBER, 95



LAKELAND - Alicia L. Weber passed away peacefully in her home on September 4, 2020 in the chair that her beloved husband, Grover C. Weber passed away in on November 22, 2000.

She was born on May 4, 1925 in Puerto Rico, where she and her husband lived and she taught school, for many years. They met in Puerto Rico while Grover was stationed in the Navy during World War II and were devoted to each other for over 50 years. Alicia and Grover joined St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in 1988 when they moved to Lakeland, and Alicia was active in Daughters of the King and was a part of the church's monthly Talbot House Chili Dinners.

Her beloved husband predeceased her. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Rosemary Janus, two nephews, Federico Carbonell, Kenneth Horne, and her niece, Petey Ramirez. Also, her great nephews and nieces: John Janus, Lyane Betancourt, Sharine Huckenbury, Javier Carbonell, Leo Carbonell, Mathew Horne, and Michael Horne, as well as great nieces and nephews.

For her last six months, Alicia was under the care of Cornerstone Hospice. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Sarah, Lisane and Tamara for their excellent care.

Alicia will be interred beside Grover in the St. Stephen's Memorial Garden. Donations may be made in memory of Alicia to St. Stephen's Memorial Garden Fund, 1810 S.R. 540A, Lakeland, FL, 33803.



