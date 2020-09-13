1/
ALICIA L. WEBER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALICIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALICIA L. WEBER, 95

LAKELAND - Alicia L. Weber passed away peacefully in her home on September 4, 2020 in the chair that her beloved husband, Grover C. Weber passed away in on November 22, 2000.
She was born on May 4, 1925 in Puerto Rico, where she and her husband lived and she taught school, for many years. They met in Puerto Rico while Grover was stationed in the Navy during World War II and were devoted to each other for over 50 years. Alicia and Grover joined St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in 1988 when they moved to Lakeland, and Alicia was active in Daughters of the King and was a part of the church's monthly Talbot House Chili Dinners.
Her beloved husband predeceased her. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Rosemary Janus, two nephews, Federico Carbonell, Kenneth Horne, and her niece, Petey Ramirez. Also, her great nephews and nieces: John Janus, Lyane Betancourt, Sharine Huckenbury, Javier Carbonell, Leo Carbonell, Mathew Horne, and Michael Horne, as well as great nieces and nephews.
For her last six months, Alicia was under the care of Cornerstone Hospice. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Sarah, Lisane and Tamara for their excellent care.
Alicia will be interred beside Grover in the St. Stephen's Memorial Garden. Donations may be made in memory of Alicia to St. Stephen's Memorial Garden Fund, 1810 S.R. 540A, Lakeland, FL, 33803.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved