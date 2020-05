Or Copy this URL to Share

Share ALICIA's life story with friends and family

Share ALICIA's life story with friends and family

ALICIA LYNN

McKIBBIN, 46



LAKE WALES - Alicia McKibbin, 46, passed away 5/11/20. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 1 to 3pm at Oak Ridge FC in Haines City.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store