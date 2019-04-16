|
|
ALLEN
JAEGGI
9/11/27 - 4/13/19
WINTER HAVEN - Allen Jaeggi passed peacefully in the early hours of April 13th, 2019, in his home after a long illness.
A resident of Winter Haven since 1968, he was born in Staten Island to Swiss immigrants. He graduated from high school at 16 and after a year at NYU he enlisted in the Navy and served for two years. After his service, he completed a degree in chemical engineering and took a job in metropolitan New York.
He married Betty Joan Crabbe in 1951 and they raised a family in New Jersey and suburban Memphis, Tennessee before moving to Winter Haven. Allen designed and managed phosphate operations in central Florida until he retired in 1990.
Widowed in 1986, he married again to Penny Walsh in 1990 with whom he remained until his death. They traveled extensively through North America, South America and Europe. Allen also enjoyed snow skiing, sailing, boat building and fine woodworking.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Penny; his daughter Cindy Green and her husband Roger; his daughter Barbara Connor and husband Dave, a daughter-in-law, Yoshiko Zenfuku-Jaeggi (whose husband Richard predeceased his father); and a son, Dwight and his wife Chantal. Penny's children, Mike and Val Walsh, Kathy and Tom Ovalle, and Kelly and Chris Echols were constant and valued presences in his life as well. He had twenty grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He will be missed.
There will be a celebration of life at Christ Community Church, 1895 Overlook Drive, Winter Haven at 6:30 PM on Thursday, April 18th in the social hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Humane Society: (https://www.humanesocietyofpolkcounty. org/).
Published in Ledger from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019