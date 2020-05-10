ALLEN LEE REPINE
1939 - 2020
ALLEN LEE
REPINE, 81

LAKELAND - Allen Lee Repine, 81, of Lakeland, passed away on Saturday May 2, 2020. He was born on April 11, 1939 in Indiana, PA to the late Doyle and Pearl Repine.
Allen enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1960. He received a Good Conduct Metal, an Outstanding Unit Award, and an Air Force Longevity Service award. He was proud of his service and of his country. Allen went on to work for the U.S. Postal Service as a Mail carrier for many years. In addition, he was the union President of NALC Branch 1779.
Allen is survived by his loving wife Marie Repine, daughter Alana Sobczak, sister Ruby (Don) Essigmann, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his twin sister Arlene Bachmaier.
'The man of the hour is taking his final bow, goodbye for now....'


Published in The Ledger from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
May 10, 2020
Rest in Peace my brother, you fought the good fight for lots of carriers!!
Michael Mooney
Coworker
