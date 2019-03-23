Home

Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
ALLERIA LAYNE ELKINS

ALLERIA LAYNE ELKINS Obituary
ALLERIA LAYNE
ELKINS, 4

WINTER HAVEN - Alleria Layne Elkins, age 4, left this world on March 15, 2019 in Lakeland.
She was born on March 21, 2014 in Lakeland, FL to Jon Elkins and Erica Lowe. Alleria was the sweetest, most caring person with the warmest heart and most infectious smile. She made everyone's day brighter and everyone's life she touched was better, just having her in it. Though the pain of missing her is unbearable beyond measure, it brings comfort knowing that she is now free from all of the pain and burdens of this world. She can now endlessly color and paint, play hide-and-seek, and go to the park and eat ice cream without a care in this world. We love and miss you with everything in us, 'girlfriend,' spread those beautiful wings and be free!
She is survived by her parents, brother: Shawn, and sister: Celes, grandparents: Donald and Debra Elkins, Sue Armstrong, and Edward and Wanda Lowe, aunts and uncles: Alexis (Reggie), Amy (Richard), Sam, Steven, Brian, Gary, and Will (Kimberly). Cousins Ava & Riley and Addison.
Services for Alleria will be held at Kersey Funeral Home in Auburndale on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 6pm.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
