LAKELAND -Allman 'Kent' Townsend, 90, of Lakeland, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. He was born in Elfers, FL on August 15, 1929 to the late Allman and Florence Townsend.
Kent dedicated 33 years to Western Auto, 10 years of those as district manager. He had been a devoted member at Scott Lake Baptist Church for over 40 years. Kent was proud to serve as a Deacon to his church since 2001. He was a strong Christian and a dedicated family man.
Kent is survived by his loving wife Hazel Townsend of 70 years, his children Steve, Dean, Pam, Lynn, two sisters, 11 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchild-ren.
Kent is preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.
Funeral services will be held at Scott Lake Baptist Church in Lakeland on Friday, June 12, 2020. Viewing from 10:00-11:00 AM; service from 11:00-12:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.