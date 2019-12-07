|
ALMA LYDIA
PHELPS
LAKELAND -Alma Lydia Phelps, 102, passed away Dec. 5, 2019.
Mrs. Phelps was born in Providence, RI on Oct. 31, 1917. She moved to Lakeland from Pensacola in 1965. She was the church secretary for Gapway Baptist Church for many years.
Mrs. Phelps was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Phelps. She is survived by her daughters, Susan (Joe) Richardson and Charlotte (David) Gibbs; grandchildren, Bryan Allbritton, Eric Allbritton, Jason Rich-ardson and Sara Meyer; great - grandchildren, Brayden (Brianna), Bryanna, Halie, Robbie, Maddy and Colton.
Visitation will be Mon. from 10 - 10:30 am at Gapway Baptist Church, followed by a 10:30 am service at the church. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Florida Baptist Children's Homes, P.O. Box 8190 Lakeland, FL, 33802-9963.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019