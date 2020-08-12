1/
ALMA ODESSA BROWN
1928 - 2020
ALMA ODESSA
BROWN, 92

LAKELAND - Alma Odessa Brown, age 92, of Lakeland, FL, passed away on 8/9/2020 at Lakeland Hospice House.
Alma was born on 3/6/1928 in Lakeland, FL. Alma was a gambler and is sure to be in bingo Heaven!
Alma is preceded in death by her husband Frederick Brown; her daughter Joy Preston & grandson Charles Ward, Jr.
Alma is survived by her daughter Ginger Ward; grandchildren Abby Gina & Michael; her great grandchildren, Larry, Holly, Haley, Hunter, Stephen, Paige, & Krystin; her great great grandchildren Riley, CJ, Kenna, Kimberly, & Amilya; and many more loving family.
Services will be on 8/13/2020 at 10:00 AM at Bethel Baptist Cemetery.

Published in The Ledger from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Service
10:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Cemetery
