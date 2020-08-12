ALMA ODESSA

BROWN, 92



LAKELAND - Alma Odessa Brown, age 92, of Lakeland, FL, passed away on 8/9/2020 at Lakeland Hospice House.

Alma was born on 3/6/1928 in Lakeland, FL. Alma was a gambler and is sure to be in bingo Heaven!

Alma is preceded in death by her husband Frederick Brown; her daughter Joy Preston & grandson Charles Ward, Jr.

Alma is survived by her daughter Ginger Ward; grandchildren Abby Gina & Michael; her great grandchildren, Larry, Holly, Haley, Hunter, Stephen, Paige, & Krystin; her great great grandchildren Riley, CJ, Kenna, Kimberly, & Amilya; and many more loving family.

Services will be on 8/13/2020 at 10:00 AM at Bethel Baptist Cemetery.



