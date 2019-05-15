|
|
RALPH
EUGENE BAILEY
April 27,1931-
May 4, 2019
WINTER HAVEN - Ralph Eugene Bailey passed away on Saturday May 4, 2019 in Winter Haven.
Born April 27, 1931 in Connecticut, and joining the U.S. Army at the age of 17, Ralph made a career of protecting his country and followed his dream of becoming a Green Beret. Retiring from the Army's 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Company B, he moved to Orlando in 1967 from Ft. Bragg, NC, and retired to Winter Haven, FL. As a Green Beret and Paratrooper, Ralph was also Vietnam Veteran.
Ralph was a Life Member of the VFW and had served several times as Commander of Post #8152. He was also an active member of the American Legion, and Chapter 21, Special Forces Association.
He is preceded in death by his wife - Jo Ann Bailey, daughter - Kim Bailey, sister - Linda Tryon, and brothers - Freddy Bailey and Robert Bailey.
He is survived by son's Gary Bailey, Scott Bailey, Glenn Bailey, daughter Tracy Bailey, and step-son, Jim Stewart; 15 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren, brothers, Frank Bailey, and sister DiAnn Morrrison. His remains will be inurned to join his loving wife at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell FL on May 17, 2019.
'Rest Well in Valhalla
and Sleep Next To The
Greatest Warriors In
The World'.
Published in Ledger from May 15 to May 16, 2019