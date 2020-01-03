|
|
ALPHONSE LOUIS
GIRARDIN III
LAKELAND - Alphonse Louis Girardin III, known as Jerry to friends and family, died on Monday, December 30, 2019, in Lakeland, FL. He was 79. He was born to Dr. Alphonse Louis Girardin II and Virginia Elizabeth Shaw Girardin on February 21, 1940 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Jerry graduated from Fort Myers High School in 1958 and was King of the Edison Pageant of Light in 1962. He earned a bachelor's degree from Florida Southern College in Lakeland in 1963 and went on to work in the Polk County phosphate industry for more than 30 years.
Jerry was an avid freshwater fisherman who also enjoyed recreational boating, sailing and science fiction. He traveled extensively with his wife, Sherlene Rebecca Shepard Girardin, to whom he was married for 54 years; and was a blood donor recognized for giving more than 5 gallons during his lifetime.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Sherlene, daughter Christine Girardin, daughter Katherine Pawlak and son-in-law Mike Pawlak, brother Peter Girardin and sister-in-law Carol Girardin, and brother David Girardin and sister-in-law Linda Girardin.
No services are planned, but friends and family will gather in a few weeks for an informal remembrance. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a .
Published in Ledger from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020