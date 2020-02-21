|
ALVAH ALLEN HARDY II
SMYRNA, GA. - Beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and cousin, Alvah Allen Hardy II passed away tragically from injuries received in an automobile accident near Blairsville, Georgia on January 10, 2020. Born April 12, 1956 in Lakeland, Florida, Alvah lived in Smyrna, Georgia and spent most weekends in and around Hiawassee, in the North Georgia Mountains.
Alvah Hardy graduated high school from St. Marks School in Southboro, Mass in 1975 where he ran on the cross country team, played 'fives' and was a defenseman on the lacrosse team. He then began college at the University of Florida before transferring to the Georgia Institute of Technology where he earned a Masters in Architecture. During his tenure at Georgia Tech, he studied for a year at the L'Ecole des Beaux Arts in Paris, France.
After a short time of working in the commercial and residential fields in Fort Pierce and Orlando, Florida, Alvah became the facilities director for Orange County, Lake County and Collier County school districts. At the time of his death, Alvah was the Executive Director of Facilities Services for Atlanta Public Schools, having been in that position for over nine years, where he made an impact guiding major building projects, restorations and through his kindness to all.
Alvah was a certified motor head - enthusiastic about BMW cars and motorcycles, both of which he owned and a dedicated fan of Formula 1 auto racing and Moto GP and World Superbike motorcycle racing. He loved the North Georgia Mountains and frequently took either his BMW R1100S motorcycle or drove his 1988 BMW M5 through the mountains and valleys near Hiawassee, Clayton, and Blairsville, Georgia, as well as up into North and South Carolina. He conquered the Tail of the Dragon near Death's Gap Georgia on 2 wheels and 4 - proudly displaying a Dragon decal on his cars and motorcycle. He also had a passion for blues music, and a great love for his family.
He is survived by his family, loving wife and best friend, April Henderson Hardy of Smyrna and Hiawassee, four children, Katherine Hardy of Satellite Beach, FL., Jacqueline Hardy of Orlando, William and Stephanie Hardy of Orlando, Melissa Kimball of Smyrna, his brother, Harvey Hardy of Orlando, his sister and brother in law, Barbara and Don Luikart, and sister in law Cheryl Hardy, all of Tampa, his mother in law, Joyce Henderson of Smyrna, nieces and nephews, Monica, Alice, Theo, John, Laura, Vlad and Karly, several great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Hardy Boland Hardy, Alice 'Stormy' Hardy, and his brother, Jack Storm Hardy.
There will be a Celebration of Alvah's life on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00am at the Lakeland Yacht and Country Club on Lake Hollingsworth in Lakeland, Florida. In lieu of flowers if you wish, the family requests that donations may be made to the in Alvah's memory.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020