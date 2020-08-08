1/1
ALVAH ROLLAND "BUBBA" WOODALL
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALVAH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALVAH ROLLAND 'BUBBA' WOODALL, Jr., 94

FORT MEADE - Mr. Alvah Rolland 'Bubba' Woodall, Jr., age 94, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL.
Mr. Woodall was born January 12, 1926 in Macon, GA, and was a lifelong resident of Fort Meade, FL. He became a member of the First United Methodist Church of Fort Meade at a very young age in 1931 and remained a member his entire life. Mr. Woodall graduated Fort Meade High School, and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy during WW II and the Korean Conflict, and while he was in the Navy, he served on the USS Steamer Bay and was an Aviation Metalsmith. He worked with Bell South Telephone Co. for 50 years as an instructor and installer, and during his tenure with Bell South, Mr. Woodall installed the very first telephone lines in the Daytona Speedway. He was also a very gifted woodworker and furniture maker, gardener, and member of the Fort Meade Historical Society.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Anna Hughes Woodall, son-in-law, David Burton, and grandson, Sean Tiriac Roberson-Keys.
Mr. Woodall is survived by his daughters, Susan Woodall Keys and husband David, Neptune Beach, FL, and Elizabeth Woodall Burton, Lemoore, CA; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many half brothers and sisters that he loved very much.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in the Hancock Funeral Home chapel, 945 East Broadway, Fort Meade, FL with his longtime Sunday School teacher, Connally Barnett, officiating.
Hancock Funeral Home, Fort Meade, FL 863-285-8171.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Hancock Funeral Home - Fort Meade
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hancock Funeral Home - Fort Meade
945 East Broadway
Fort Meade, FL 33841
(863) 285-8171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved