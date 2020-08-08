ALVAH ROLLAND 'BUBBA' WOODALL, Jr., 94FORT MEADE - Mr. Alvah Rolland 'Bubba' Woodall, Jr., age 94, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL.Mr. Woodall was born January 12, 1926 in Macon, GA, and was a lifelong resident of Fort Meade, FL. He became a member of the First United Methodist Church of Fort Meade at a very young age in 1931 and remained a member his entire life. Mr. Woodall graduated Fort Meade High School, and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy during WW II and the Korean Conflict, and while he was in the Navy, he served on the USS Steamer Bay and was an Aviation Metalsmith. He worked with Bell South Telephone Co. for 50 years as an instructor and installer, and during his tenure with Bell South, Mr. Woodall installed the very first telephone lines in the Daytona Speedway. He was also a very gifted woodworker and furniture maker, gardener, and member of the Fort Meade Historical Society.He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Anna Hughes Woodall, son-in-law, David Burton, and grandson, Sean Tiriac Roberson-Keys.Mr. Woodall is survived by his daughters, Susan Woodall Keys and husband David, Neptune Beach, FL, and Elizabeth Woodall Burton, Lemoore, CA; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many half brothers and sisters that he loved very much.Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in the Hancock Funeral Home chapel, 945 East Broadway, Fort Meade, FL with his longtime Sunday School teacher, Connally Barnett, officiating.Hancock Funeral Home, Fort Meade, FL 863-285-8171.