AMALIA' LUZ (MATEO-REYES)
WINROW, 99
AUBURNDALE - Burial will be Live Streamed on Flora Price's Facebook page at about10:15 AM Tuesday, March 31st, 2020.
Amalia 'Malina' Luz (Mateo-Reyes) Winrow, 99, was born July 10, 1920. She lived her last ordinary day here on earth beginning her first extraordinary day in Heaven on March 26, 2020. She was born in Coamo, Puerto Rico and left the island after meeting Jim Winrow her one true love at the Army base in San Juan who she later married in 1945. They relocated their family to Auburndale, Florida in 1953 where she resided for her last 67 years. Malina spent her last days strong in both mind and body excited about all the plans being made for her 100th birthday party. She died suddenly of a hernia obstruction at home in the arms of her daughter Flora.
Malina was a faithful member of Victory Church in Lakeland. For about 20 years she sat in the 4th row preferring to be right up front until she lost her eyesight and was given a designated wheelchair accessible spot. She attended Dr. Van Doren's Scriptural Enrichment Sunday School Class, Wednesday night Fit-4-Life health class and Friday AdultPlus Senior Chapel service.
Malina never sought after a career. Her claim to fame was her natural state of motherhood as her 5 children were the center of her universe. When asked her secret to living such a long life she would say 'Don't worry, trust God'. And her favorite song was 'One Day at a Time.'
She is survived by her children: Gloria Dee 'Tutdi' (Richard) Tomlin, Myrna Ann 'Squeaky' (Roy) Whorton, Flora May (Larry) Price, Anthony James 'Tone' (Susan) Winrow, and Alba Delores 'Kitty' Winrow.
She leaves behind a legacy of 60 family members consisting of 5 children, 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
Due to Coronavirus, her interment will be privately held at Auburndale Memorial Park. Services will be set at Victory Church at a later date.
To view Malina's complete obituary visit www.kerseyfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020