AMANDA THOMAS PETRIE



LAKELAND - Amanda Thomas Petrie ~ AKA: Amanda Carlisle Thomas; Mandy Thomas; Mandy Braton; Mandy Petrie and Maime. Names never defined her. She had many in her life. They were but temporary monikers. She was always herself, regardless of any name. She had reached, what she called, 'Level 7,' when her soul left her body on 13 June 2020, at 2:57 pm., in her bed, at home, surrounded by those that loved her most, including her18 year old cat, Dora, her 'familiar' that never left her side. Her diagnosis of lung cancer had come only a few months before. She fought a valiant battle against the most insidious disease on the planet and almost beat it ~ if anyone could have, it would have been her. Inevitably, her body was unable to halt the attack of the cancer. In spite of 3 weeks of horrific radiation treatments, her will to live never waned. She told us, she had done everything she wanted to do, been everywhere she wanted to go, done everything she could possibly do, including some things that were literally impossible, but managed to do them anyway! She was just going to miss everyone, everything and being able to vote for Trump! That was her! Now, you haven't heard anything yet! Stay with me! Trust me, this is not your 'ordinary obituary',' because she was not your 'ordinary' woman! She changed the lives of more people than any bank president ever could ~ and by the way, she also raised one!

Born to Frank Carlisle Thomas, Sr. (Colonel, USMC) and Patricia Carlisle Thomas (Actress ~ Hedy Lemarr stand-in) in Atlanta, Georgia on the fall equinox in September during WWII. A 'baby boomer.' a true 'Southern Belle.' She was the oldest of 3 children and always considered herself the 'patriarch' of the family when her parents died, a role she thrived on. Perhaps that is the reason she became the most phenomenal Real Estate instructor in Central Florida, teaching 80% of the Realtors in Florida, a craft she came to adore. But, I am getting ahead of myself.

She attended Hamlin Junior High School in Corpus Christi, Texas, with a future TV and movie star (Farrah Fawcett) and actually beat her in a beauty contest in 8th grade. They remained friends until Farrah's untimely death of cancer in June of 2009. Rather prophetic. Both beauties, taken way too soon by this insidious disease.

She graduated from George C. Marshall High School in McLean, Virginia, in 1964, where she not only excelled academically, but was elected cheerleader, Carousel Queen and voted 'Personality Plus' by her fellow classmates; many she stayed in close contact with and are mourning along with us ~ Richard and Ruthie Phillips, DK and Linda, Judy Ault Boone, Jean Freeman Penn, Gloria Green Neibauer, John P. Scott, Joanie VanRijn, Jackie Coleman Blanton, Melissa Lockhart Harlow, Michael Flynn, Connie Loehnert, Jaye Duffy, Gwen Goldsberry, Gray Dowell, Donna Lemert, Pat Oliff, Phyllis Peppard, Jim Miller, Janis Grimes, Jan Elvin, Carol Kakalec Kohn, Luke Gallant, Sandy Sheley Massey, Chris Leet, Meg Livingston. Her high school years formed the woman she would later become and forged forever friendships. Moving from school to school and state to state every few years, due to her father's military career, created the 'social butterfly' in her and also a heightened awareness of what it was like to be 'the new kid' ~ this would later give her the tools to excel in her multiple careers.

After graduating from high school, she attended The University of South Carolina, in Columbia, South Carolina, where, again, she not only excelled academically, but socially as well ~ a cheerleader and in Kappa Delta. She continued to cheer for her Gamecocks long after graduating with a Masters in Math and English. Yelling 'GO COCKS' would most often raise a few eyebrows, unless you happen to be from South Carolina! And she didn't care! She loved her Gamecocks! She was thinking of pursuing a legal career, but fate intervened when a representative from Pan American Airlines (remember them?) came to campus on a recruiting mission. She went for the interview, simply because many of her friends were going, with little thought of ever becoming a 'Stewardess.' Well, ladies and gentlemen, that 'interview' changed the course of her life.

She was hired by Pan Am and thus began some of the most thrilling and exciting years of her life. She became a Purser and an international traveler, enjoying far away places with strange sounding names! Hobnobbing with Sheikhs, Kings, movie stars and soldiers returning from Nam; the latter being her most favorite. She rafted down the Amazon River, got attacked by monkeys in the jungles, spent days on the beaches of Saint-Tropez, nights gazing at the Eiffel Tower, shopping excursions on Carnaby Street in London, perusing the Louvre in Paris, exploring the Colosseum in Rome ~ and as she said was getting very well paid to do it! Now who of us can say we have done half of that? Her stories were epic and her adventures, always magically full of fun and laughter. These are but a few of them ~ she took the rest of them with her. Yet South Carolina kept calling her home...

It was there, in Beaufort, where she met a tall, dark, handsome young Marine Corps jet fighter pilot named John Thomas Braton. They fell in love, were married in a simple service and within 5 years, were the parents of 4 children. And so, she began her career as a mother (her most cherished one, by the way) and an officer's wife ~ raising her children, hosting parties for the other officer's wives, joining various on base activities, for herself and her kids, juggling all the things that mother's do, including his many TAD's and over seas deployments when he was able to bring his family, including but not limited to a deployment to Japan, where the kids were given the unique opportunity to live in a foreign country and learn a new culture. She was certainly not a stranger to challenges, and always rose to the occasion. After many years, however, they parted ways but her love for South Carolina was strong so she remained there. Leading her into yet another career ~ her second most favorite, Real Estate. She became a very successful Real Estate Agent in the Beaufort area but decided to take it a step further by getting her Broker's license. Thus began her illustrious career in Real Estate and yet another magical adventure.

While still in Beaufort, after her divorce, she met another tall, dark, handsome man who was also in Real Estate and a Broker. His name was Robert 'Bob' James Petrie. They were set up on a 'blind date' on a friend's boat for cocktails. As the story goes, it was 'love at first sight' for him (and who could possibly blame him?) for her, it took a bit longer...maybe a few hours or days. But eventually, he proposed and they were to get married, after only about 6 weeks! Wow! He had 2 kids, she had 4, around the same age ~ so, they became a Brady Bunch of sorts. And in her own inimitable style, she was late for her own wedding to him, saying, 'I am the bride. They can't start without me.' Her concept of time was never her strong point! So began the marriage of Broker Bob and Mandy! They stayed in South Carolina, Hilton Head Island, then moved to Missouri, where she got her second Broker's license; then moved to Lakeland, Florida, both still active in Real Estate, where she got her third Broker's license. She made fast friends where ever she went. She never met a stranger, which served her well in life, and most especially in Real Estate. One of the friends she first met in Lakeland owned a Real Estate School and was looking for someone to fill in for her, from time to time. At first she wasn't sure she wanted to 'teach' Real estate, but always up for a new challenge, she got her Instructor's license and her GRI certification to help her friend out. Well, her friend died within a few months and she reluctantly took over the Regal School of Real Estate, where she has been for the past 20 plus years, until the last few months. She became synonymous with the words 'Teache' and 'Mentor' for well over 80% of Central Florida's Realtors. Her style of teaching, her knowledge, her stories, her humor, her integrity, her real world insight, and her 'You know more than you think' made her the most sought after Real Estate instructor in Florida, as well as the entire southeast. A special thank you to Belinda and Jimmy Hill, who have been there for us all, in so many different ways.

Now, I would be very remiss not to mention her innovative thinking by starting C.E. At Sea on a Carnival cruise ship! She had to go through FREC to have the Port of Tampa designated as a 'satellite' class room! Such pure brilliance! And it just so happened they always fell in September, her 'birth-month!' She did not celebrate 'birthdays', she celebrated 'birth-months' and those cruises ~ well, if you were one of the very fortunate ones to go on one with her, you know what I mean! Always an adventure with her ~ full of love, laughter and plenty of hugs! Always making learning fun!

Her passing has left a hole in the Real Estate community, and a hole in everyone's heart that was fortunate enough to cross paths with her. Mandy was 'The Real Estate Guru' for generations of Realtors, who constantly sought out her advice on practices, principles and law; as evident by her phone still full of 1000's of texts and emails, still seeking her wise consul. There will never be another woman like her. She led the most incredible life imaginable, was loved and admired by all. She left us all wanting more of her. She always said, 'I can't tell you all my secrets..' Yet, her life was an open book. Now, we must all, reluctantly, turn the page. Find a reason and way to go on without her. Perhaps her life is a lesson to us all...Be who you truly are, follow your passion and always remember, 'RTFQ'...

She was preceded in death by both her parents; her younger brother, Lt. Col.

Frank 'Bo' Carlisle Thomas, Jr. USAF; both her husbands, Lt. Col. John Thomas Braton, USMC and Robert James Petrie. She is survived by her 4 children, Cassidy Ann Braton, John 'Jack' Thomas Braton, Jr (Allison Braton), Patrick Carlisle Brayton (Tijana Gavric) and 'the baby dammit' Katherine 'Katie' Elizabeth Braton (Jaremy Isaac); 5 grandchildren; Quinlan, Cairan, Gabriel, Mia and Henry. Several nieces and nephews scattered around the country as well as her beloved 12 year old English Bulldog, Jeremiah. And her sister, Alexandria 'Muff' Stoner Thomas (Richard Dean Brendle)

There will be a Celebration of Life for Mandy held at Leo's Live Music, 5263 S. Florida Ave., Lakeland, Florida 33813 on Sunday, 28 June 2020 starting at 4:00 p.m. Special thanks to Jackie Monroe, Steve Elliot and Leo Goncalves for their help with this event and their friendships.

The family will be spreading her ashes in Beaufort, S.C. 19 July 2020, on a boat.

In lieu of flowers, vote for TRUMP in November in her honor and memory, because she will not be able to! #KAG #TRUMP2020 #MAGA



