|
|
AMBER RAY
GRIFFITH
TAMPA - Amber Ray Griffith died June 28th, 2019, in Tampa, Florida. She was born in Towson, Maryland May 23, 1987 to David and Mary Beth Freeman Griffith. She moved to Winter Haven, Florida in 1989 and grew up in Winter Haven where she graduated from Winter Haven High School in 2005. She received an AA degree from Polk State College and attended Webber International University where she ran Cross Country, Triathlon, and Track.
Her hobbies and interests were varied. She enjoyed triathlon training and racing and participated in several Half Ironman competitions including Augusta and Haines City. She also enjoyed sewing and decorating and if she couldn't find the curtains or seat covers or pillows she liked she would make them. She loved spending time redecorating her historic home in Lakeland and furnished it with interesting antiques including old peddle sewing machines, an old phonograph and antique lighting fixtures. She took a part time job learning how to rebuild old wooden windows so she could repair her own wooden windows.
Amber is predeceased by her father David Griffith, her paternal grandmother Barbara Griffith, and her maternal grandmother Lucille Freeman. She leaves behind her mother Mary Beth Freeman, her grandfather William Freeman, uncle Steve Haigler, cousin Steve Haigler, and her beloved dog Lucy. She will be greatly missed for the tenacity she exhibited when undertaking either an athletic endeavor or a home project , as well as her quirky sense of humor.
A celebration of life will be held at the chapel of the First Presbyterian Church on Monday July 15th at 11am.
Published in Ledger from July 12 to July 13, 2019