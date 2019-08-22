|
|
SGT. MAJOR AMERICO RIVERA SANTIAGO, 91
WINTER HAVEN - Sgt. Major Americo Rivera Santiago USA (Ret.) of Winter Haven, FL passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. He was 91. A native of Barranquitas, Puerto Rico, born January 5, 1928, Americo moved here in 2005 from San Juan, PR. He was a retired Car Salesman, and prior to that, he retired from the US Army as Sergeant Major after 22 years of service including tours in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam.
Americo is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Heide Rivera of Winter Haven; his son Hans-Rene Rivera (wife Heike) of Germany; his daughters: Michelle Rivera (husband Guillermo Vega) of Puerto Rico, and Carmin Mangone (husband Andrew) of New Jersey. Americo also leaves behind his grandchildren Elyssa, Etienne, Jennifer, Jessica, Alexa, and Catalina, 2 great-grandchildren, Isabel and Leo, as well as his brother Angel Rivera Santiago of Puerto Rico.
Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 4 PM at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Monday at the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery at 2:00 PM. Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com . In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019