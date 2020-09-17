1/
AMOS MERRITT WINTER HAVEN- Amos Merritt
AMOS
MERRITT

WINTER HAVEN- Amos Merritt, born September 15, 1930, in Howey-in-the-Hills FL, passed away Sep 12, 2020.
He was an Air Force Veteran, he served overseas during the Korean War. He made his career at the Dept of Transportation for 35 years.
He is predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Alma Merritt. He is survived by his loving family: Joe Merritt, June Faughtenbery, Carol(Jeff) Thompson, Patti(Warren)McLaughlin, Cindy(Greg) Donelson, 8 grandchildren, & 10 great-grandchildren.

Published in The Ledger from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
