AMY DAY HARPER, 53,
LAKELAND - Amy Day Harper died on September 14, 2020, in Lakeland Florida. She was born on September 11, 1967 in Saint Petersburg, Florida to parents Gerald and Beverly Towson. She graduated from Florida Southern College as Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Economics and Business.
Amy was an owner of Web Pro Realty among other various businesses.
She is survived by her husband, Robert F. Harper, III , of Lakeland Florida; Her father and step mother Gerald and Lou Towson, of Asheville North Carolina, her brother Edward Towson (Cindy) with children Heath and Frank, of Asheville North Carolina, her sister, Karin McKnight (John), Lakeland Florida and her brother, Thomas Towson (Bobbie) Lakeland Florida, her nieces and nephews, Ridley Harper, Ryan Towson (Deanna) with child Noah, and Amber Towson, Meagin and Chris Colson with child Hailey and Matt and Amy Smith with children, Grayden, Jessup, and Nolan, step children -Jacque Gilliland (Guy) of Dallas, Texas with children Casey Beltran (Angel) and Dustin Evans, - Michelle Harris (Kenny) of Mount Dora, Florida with children Danielle Harris, Heath Harris (Lindsey) with children Reed, Blakely, Willow, and Chace Harris (Annie), - Robert F Harper IV (Regina) of Lakeland, Florida with children Rachel Mitchell (Timothy) with child Harper, Robert Harper V and Ryan Harper, and - Sean Harper (Brandi) of Lakeland, Florida with children Abigail Harper and Jessup Harper and two beloved Shih Tzus, Daisey May and Princess. She is preceded in death by her mother Beverly Towson of Lakeland Florida.
Amy's family and friends will always remember her with a loving and servant's heart. Always deeply involved serving others, she was a part in building homes with Habitat for Humanity and volunteering at Viste, a service organization for the elderly.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 9:30 am with a Celebration of Amy's life following at 11:00 a.m. at Highland Park Church - Nazarene, 4777 Lakeland Highlands Road, Lakeland, Florida 33813. A mask is required to attend.
Flowers may be sent to Highland Park Church - Nazarene, 4777 Lakeland Highlands Road, Lakeland, Florida 33813.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Habitat for Humanity at the address: Lakeland Habitat for Humanity, 1317 George Jenkins Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33815. https://www.habitatoflakeland.org/content/donate-today
Ms. Claire Twomey
ctwomey@habitatoflakeland.org
Acknowledgment from her beloved Husband Robert F. Harper, III
To My Amy:
'My Amy' was My wife, My Heart, My hope, My strength, My Love, My life and My Future. A brightly shining light that touched the hearts of anyone she met. A spirit of deep devotion, love and caring to her family and friends.
I know God has opened his arms wide and welcomed a beautiful angel into HIs heavenly Palace.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com