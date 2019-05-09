Home

WINTER HAVEN - Anastasia Kargakos passed away May 6, 2019. She was born in Athens, Greece, on January 20, 1929. Although she was a bright student, her education ended early so she could help to support her family. An extremely gifted seamstress and cook, she emigrated to the United States in 1976 with her family, where she used her many gifts to help make the family restaurants successful. Nothing made her happier than being with her family, a clean home, and flowers.
Anastasia is predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Vasilios Kargakos. She is already dearly missed by her sons Ioannis and Panagiotis (Joan), her granddaughters Anastasia and Alexis, sisters Alexandra and Olga, brother George, and countless friends, who were all uniquely touched by her unforgettable, loving kindness and gentle spirit.
Visitation will be on Friday, May 10 from 11AM to 12PM at St. Sophia's Greek Orthodox Church, 1030 Bradbury Road, Winter Haven. Funeral services will follow at 12 noon. Interment will be at Rolling Hills Cemetery.
Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from May 9 to May 10, 2019
