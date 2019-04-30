|
|
ANDREE
CHARLOTTE HOPPING SHILLS
WINTER HAVEN - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother Andrée Charlotte Hopping Shills. Our Mother was born on November 10, 1919 in France and passed away on April 7, 2019 in Winter Haven, FL at the age of 99.
She is survived by her loving son Peter P. Shills III and wife Marci of Corona, CA and loving daughters Monica (Nicky) of Baton Rouge, LA and Anita of Winter Haven FL. Grandsons Chris & wife Carrie, Jeff & wife Molly of Lakeland Florida, and Granddaughter Emily Shills of Baton Rouge, LA. Great Grandchildren Taylor, Maci, Cara, Cameron, Tucker and Lillian of Lakeland, FL, Kennedy and Zachary of Baton Rouge, LA, and Great Great Granddaughter Ryleigh of Lakeland, FL, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Our Mother was preceded in death by her husband Capt. Peter P. Shills, Jr. (USMC Ret.), daughter Paula P. Shills and parents Brigadier General Andrew D. Hopping (US Army) and Gabrielle (DeeDee) DeCaux. Our Mother was the last surviving child of her parents and was preceded in death by siblings Daniel Henri Hopping, Harvey Charles Hopping, Mary Jane Edmund, Martha Caroline Keith and G Louise Lang.
Our cherished family members will hold loving memories of our Mother, Grandmother and Great Grand-mother Andrée in our hearts forever. Heaven now has another beautiful Angel.
A Funeral Mass will be held on April 30, 2019 at 9:00 am at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Winter Haven, FL.
Published in Ledger on Apr. 30, 2019