|
|
ANDRÉE
HOPPING
SHILLS, 99
WINTER HAVEN - Born November 10, 1919, Andrée H. Shills
passed away suddenly
on April 7, 2019 with
her loving daughter
and sole caregiver,
Anita ('Nita) C.
Shills by her side.
Andrée was always the epitome of strength
her entire life. She
said prayers and truly
wanted to continue
living each day.
Andrée's smile was
endearing and her
heart ever so warm.
She loved and was
loved by all who knew
her. She was an
extraordinary woman!!
Funeral Mass is Tues.
April 30, 2019 at 9:00
A.M. at St. Matthew
Catholic Church in
W.H. In lieu of
flowers, please donate
to a charity of your
choice or as she would
simply request, please
just say prayers.
Rest in God's loving
peace my dear darling
Mom. I love you with
all of my heart and
soul. - 'Nita (ACS)
Published in Ledger from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019