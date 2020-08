Or Copy this URL to Share

ANDRES

AQUIRRE, 58



PLANT CITY - Andres Aquirre, 58, died 8/5/20. Graveside service will be Mon. 8/17 at 9am at Mt. Enon Cemetery, Plant City. James C. Boyd FH



