Andrew Stephen Wilkins

Andrew Stephen Wilkins Obituary
ANDREW STEPHEN
WILKINS
1/13/89 - 3/27/19

FLORENCE, AL. - Andrew Stephen Wilkins, was born in Federal Way, WA on January 13th 1989, and passed away on March 27th, 2019, in Florence, AL. He was a USMC Veteran.
He is survived by his two daughters Brailyn and Corrie, parents Nicholas and Juliana, his siblings Tyler, Emily, Anna, Mary, Maggie, Michael, Peter, Stephen, and Katherine, and 136 nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Andrew's love for life, and beautiful spirit will be dearly missed. Andrews greatest love was for his daughters, his family, his country, his faith, and the Philadelphia Eagles.
The viewing will be held on April 11th from 5:00 to 7:30 at St. Matthew Catholic Church and the funeral will be held the following day at 9am. Arrangements are being handled by Steele's Family Funeral Services, Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
