ANDREW 'ANDY' WILLIAM STAVRES, 87WINTER HAVEN - Andrew 'Andy' William Stavres (87), resident of Winter Haven, FL passed away on September 4, 2020. Andy was born March 30, 1933 in Indiana, PA to William and Stella Stavres. Andy was a graduate of Penn State University School of Hospitality. He was owner of the Capital Restaurant. In 1978, Andy moved to Winter Haven, FL and ran the Ranch House Restaurant and Mario's Italian Restaurant. Andy was a US Army veteran, past Master and 32nd degree Mason with the Indiana-Franklin Lodge #313, member of the BPOE Lodge #931 and past president and 19 year member of the Indiana Fire Association.Andy is predeceased by his parents and brother John. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Linda (Gibson) Stavres, children Kathy Lynn Rifendifer, William Andrew Stavres (Cathy), Beth Andrea Luxford (Steve), John Christopher Stavres (Christie), Thomas Michael Stavres (Charlie), sister Despo Neumeyer (Tom), 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.Andy will be remembered for his love of family, card games, golf and everything Penn State (We ARE!)In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the 1st Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven Feeding Ministry, Good Shepherd Hospice and the Winter Haven Friends of the Library. Due to COVID, services are yet to be determined.