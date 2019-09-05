|
ANDY
STUBL, 71
LAKELAND - Andy Stubl, 71, went to Heaven on August 26, 2019. He was a loving husband, Father and Grand Father, and friend to many.
Andy retired as Owner of Primo's Pizzeria in Lakeland, FL.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Ardis Stubl, three daughters, Valerie Simmons, (John Simmons), Vanessa Stubl, and Kim Truman, and three granddaughters, Elizabeth Truman, Fallon Trubac and Brielynn Simmons.
A Celebration of Andy's life and service will be held Saturday Sept. 14, at 3.00 o'clock, at 'Rolling Hills Cemetery' in Winter Haven, Fl. Upon entering the cemetery we will be on immediate right. His friends and acquaintances are welcome to be there for him and for his family. All are welcome to visit an hour prior to the service.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019