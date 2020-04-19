|
|
ANGELINE C. MARTIN
LAKELAND - Angeline 'Angie' C. Martin, 96, passed away peacefully on. Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was born on April 21, 1923 in Youngstown, Ohio to Italian immigrants, Lorenzo and Francesca Strollo and was one of eight children.
She grew up in Youngstown, Ohio where her parents owned a grocery store. Angie moved to Lakeland with her parents and brothers around 1948 where they opened the first Italian Restaurant in Lakeland, The Glass Diner later known as Strollo's Restaurant serving Lakeland it's first slice of pizza. A favorite of the Florida Southern College (FSC) crowd and families alike.
It is here that Angie met the love of her life, H.O. Martin, when he was a student at FSC. They were married on January 25, 1951 in a ceremony at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Angie and H.O. raised three children, Brant Martin (Debbie), Lakeland, Mark Martin (Caroline), Lithia and Lisa Martin, Lakeland. Angie also has three loving grandchildren, Ansley Martin, Lakeland; Dr. Hunter Martin, NYC and Kasi Martin,TX. In addition to her children and grandchildren she is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
Angie expressed her love for her family and friends in her cooking. She baked traditional Italian cookies and pastries each Christmas and passed on her cherished recipes to her children and grandchildren. Angie also honored the Italian Sunday dinner tradition and brought her family together each week at her table to share a meal and so much more. She loved sharing stories of her past with her family and was never short of wise advice, gleaned from her journey in life. Angie cherished parties, dances and Italian weddings almost as much as cooking her Sunday dinners. Her life was lived in tradition, romance and reverence for her family above all.
She and H.O. enjoyed spending time at their home in Bear Paw, North Carolina, where they cultivated many friends and relationships.
We remember her fondly with her words, 'Keep the tradition going, stay together and share the love!' A loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Angie was preceded in death by her loving husband, H.O. Martin and her brothers, Pasquale 'Patsy' Strollo, Premate 'Fats' Strollo, Eulo 'Al' Strollo, Rebel Strollo, George Strollo and her sisters Sarah Strollo-Barber and Lena Strollo-Giannini.
A private service will be held at the Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens with the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the following nonprofit organizations, Boys and Girls Clubs of Polk County, Inc., 1525 Martin L. King, Jr. Ave, Lakeland, FL 33805 and/or the Alliance for Independence, Inc., 1038 Sunshine Drive E., Lakeland, FL 33801.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020