Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
TELESCO, 87

LAKELAND - Angelo Joseph Telesco, 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020.
He was born in Stamford, Connecticut to first generation Italian American parents and was pre-deceased by a brother, Thomas and sister Nettie.
He was a graduate of Stamford High School and resided in Stamford until 1970. He married the love of his life, Ursula, on February 21, 1955 and had one son Paul.
He had several occupations over the years but settled eventually into specialized freight hauling and brokering. In 1970, he moved his family to Lakeland and enjoyed all that it had to offer. He was always a sportsman and loved golf, tennis, ping pong, billiards and most anything involving a ball. He was a good cook but a great baker, always playing with new bread and pizza recipes in his kitchen.
Probably what he enjoyed most was traveling with his wife on local trips to the malls, as well as longer road trips to other states.
He is survived by his only son, Paul, and daughter-in-law Donna
A memorial service for both Angelo and Ursula will be held on January 31, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
