ANITAHAGWOOD, 61AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Anita Hagwood, age 61, was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on 6/25/2020.Anita was born on 9/14/1958 in Detroit, MI to Edward and Janet Hamilton. They moved to Florida when she was just 12 years old. She had lived in Polk County the majority of her life, alongside her husband of 25 years. She was a devout member of the East Temple Baptist Church in Auburndale.She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents. Anita is survived by her 2 daughters, Nikki Tatar (Charles Giglio) of Buffalo, NY, Jennifer Heath (David) of Lake Alfred, FL, her 2 sons Michael Hagwood (Salina) of Sidney, MT, Jeffery Hagwood (Meg-an) of Tampa, FL, 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 4 sisters, Pam Baker, Tonya Rutherford, Cheryl VanDuser, Crystal Roberts, plus a whole host of other family & friends.A public viewing will be held at 10 AM Wed. 7/1/2020 at First Missionary Baptist Church of Auburndale, immediately followed by the funeral service. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.