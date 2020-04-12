Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ANITA DANIELS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANITA JOANNE DANIELS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANITA JOANNE DANIELS Obituary
ANITA JOANNE DANIELS, 90

WINTER HAVEN - Anita Joanne Daniels, 90, of Winter Haven, FL passed away Tuesday, April 07, 2020 at Astoria Health and Rehabilitation Center in Winter Haven.
Born June 9, 1929 in Minor Hill, TN to Herman and Annie Griffin, she moved to Winter Haven in 1941. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Winter Haven.
Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, Crowell Daniels.
She is survived by: two daughters, Diane Simmers and her husband Victor of Winter Haven, and Sherry Boyce and her husband, Scott of Winter Haven; five grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
The family is having private services and interment will be at Lakeside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in her name to Samaritans Purse https://www.samaritanspurse.org/donate. Condolences and Guest book at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANITA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -