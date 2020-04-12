|
ANITA JOANNE DANIELS, 90
WINTER HAVEN - Anita Joanne Daniels, 90, of Winter Haven, FL passed away Tuesday, April 07, 2020 at Astoria Health and Rehabilitation Center in Winter Haven.
Born June 9, 1929 in Minor Hill, TN to Herman and Annie Griffin, she moved to Winter Haven in 1941. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Winter Haven.
Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, Crowell Daniels.
She is survived by: two daughters, Diane Simmers and her husband Victor of Winter Haven, and Sherry Boyce and her husband, Scott of Winter Haven; five grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
The family is having private services and interment will be at Lakeside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in her name to Samaritans Purse https://www.samaritanspurse.org/donate. Condolences and Guest book at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020