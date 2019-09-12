|
DR. ANN BAILEY BYNUM
LAKELAND - Dr. Ann Bailey Bynum died September 10, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland, FL. She was surrounded by her loving family. Her brother, Richard Bailey and wife Deborah Bailey, two daughters, Holly Ann Bowles and husband Tom Bowles of Lakeland, FL, and Susan Heather Vaughn and husband Richard Vaughn of Amelia Island, FL, and six grandchildren, Brett Brasington, Lindsay Brasington Hamid and husband Taher Hamid, Jake Fritz, Savannah Fritz, Austin Bowles and Samuel Bowles survive her. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Preston Bynum.
Ann was born on December 8, 1940, in Siloam Springs to Robert and Sue Bailey. She had a successful career for 22 years at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences serving as Associate Vice Chancellor for Regional Programs, Director for the Center for Rural Health, Director of the Rural Hospital Program, Associate Director for Program Development of the Area Health Education Centers (AHEC), Co-Director of the Center for Distance Health, and assistant professor in the College of Public Health.
Dr. Bynum was appointed and served as a Health Policy Officer for the National Rural Health Association. She held several appointments to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on the Workforce Development committee, The Interdisciplinary Community-Based Linkage Committee and The Telehealth Advisory Committee on Performance Measures. Ann served as Board President of the Arkansas Komen Foundation and Chairman of the Governor's Breast Cancer Control Board.
She was instrumental in starting the Telemedicine Program at UAMS and is published in several professional Telemedicine Journals as well as Journals of Rural Health.
Ann was active in her church, leading a prayer group and writing a blog on prayer. Ann often said that writing this blog gave her immense joy. Preston and Ann moved to Lakeland, Florida, in December 2016 to be closer to her daughter.
A memorial service will be held at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home, 1401 East Main, Siloam Springs, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com .
Published in Ledger from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019