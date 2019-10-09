Home

Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL
Ann G. Randall


1934 - 2019
Ann G. Randall Obituary
ANN G.
RANDALL

LAKELAND - Ann G. Randall of Lakeland, FL, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
She was born on Sept. 12, 1934, in Anderson County, KY. She was a graduate of Georgetown College. She taught 1st grade in KY. for 2 yrs. After vacationing in Florida, she knew she wanted to make this her home. She was hired as a 1st grade teacher at Webster Ave. and taught there until the opening of Carlton Palmore and completed her teachings there until her retirement.
She was a loving mother and friend, an avid sports fan, especially KY. Wildcats Basket Ball. She loved to laugh and surround her self with fun loving people.
She is survived by her daughter Julie Swenson and daughter-in-law Bimini Self of Port Charlotte, FL.
A service will be held at Heath Funeral in Lakeland on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at 1 p.m.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
