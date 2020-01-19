|
|
ANN HUTTO
PHILLIPS, 89
BARTOW - Ann H. Phillips, 89, of Bartow, FL, passed away on January 1, 2020 surrounded by her family and friends.
She was born December 28, 1930. Ann was a graduate from BHS Class of 1948. One of her passions in life was being involved with the Girls Villa Golf Tournament alongside her late husband Teddy. Ann also enjoyed watching football, playing cards and cooking for a crowd. Anyone that knew Ann would say that she was the most loving and caring individual.
Ann was the beloved wife of 71 years to the late Teddy A. Phillips. Ann is survived by her three children: Alice VeAnn and son-in-law Tim Shea of Lakeland, Teddy Phillips of Bartow, Betty Vinson of Sarasota.
She was also a loving grandmother to grandsons Chris Banks, Kyle and Chad Vinson and granddaughters MaryAnne DiMaria and Courtney Vinson; 2 great grandchildren Sophia and Kara DiMaria. Sister Priscilla and the late Howard Farley of Bartow; nieces Kimberly Bivens and Malea Greear and sister Linda and the late Bryan McMillan of Gainesville; nieces Lau-ra Gunter and Cindy Elkin.
A memorial service will be held at the Bartow Golf Course on Saturday, February 22, 2020 between 4 - 6 p.m.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020