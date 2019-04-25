Home

ANN JOHNSON CAIN GEDDINGS Obituary
ANN JOHNSON CAIN
GEDDINGS, 83

AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Ann Johnson Cain Geddings, age 83, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Winter Haven. Mrs. Geddings was born April 7, 1936,in Athens, Alabama to Charles Richard and Myrtlene (Middlebrook) Johnson. She was a Polk County resident for over 70 years coming from AL. She graduated from Winter Haven High School Class of 1954 and retired from the Polk County Health Department. Ann was of the Baptist faith, member of the quilting club, charter member of Campaigns for Florida, volunteered for the voter's polling stations, enjoyed traveling, shopping, tennis, golf and loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 1st husband Eddie Marlon Cain; 2nd husband Allan N. Geddings, Sr. Ann is survived by her loving family: 2 daughters: Marla (Phil) Braddy of Auburndale, Melanie Meadows of Lake Wales, 4 grandchildren: Nick (Brandi) Braddy, Sarah (B.J.) Johnson, Travis (Mindy) Braddy, all of Auburndale, Austin (Ciara) Seymour of Winter Haven, 7 gt. grandchildren: Riley, Landen, Reid, Tanner, Tallan, Jordan & Taylor.
Graveside service will be 9:30 am Saturday, April 27th at Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
