Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
3:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Frostproof
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Frostproof
ANN JOYNER FULTON


1953 - 2020
ANN JOYNER FULTON Obituary
ANN JOYNER
FULTON, 66

FROSTPROOF - Ann Joyner Fulton of Frostproof went home to be with the Lord and Savior on January 19, 2020.
She was born May 26, 1953 in Winston-Salem, NC. She was a graduate of East Forsyth High School. Ann was a member of both First Baptist Church of Frostproof and Triad Baptist Church in Kernersville, NC.
She volunteered at both churches, sharing smiles and encouragement. Ann was the 'Sunshine Lady' of Lily Lake Golf Club and enjoyed cross stitch, reading and cooking.
Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Terrance Lynn Fulton, Sr. 'Terry'; son, Terrance Fulton, Jr. of Lewisville, NC, daughter, Lisa (James) Richter of Walnut Cove, NC; granddaughters, Laura (Sterling) Braithwaite and Anna Richter; great-grandson, Thomas; brother, Gary (Kathy) Joyner of Hilton Head Island, SC; and niece, Mackenzie.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until the funeral service at 4:00p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Frostproof with Rev. Darrol Hood officiating. Burial will take place at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville, NC.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
