ANN KOCH HURT, 89



WINTER HAVEN - Ann Koch Hurt, age 89, of Winter Haven, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was born October 14, 1930, in Louisville Kentucky. Ann graduated high school from Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville) in 1948. After moving to Florida with her family, she attended and graduated from Florida Southern College (Lakeland Florida) with a degree in Elementary Education in 1953. Ann was a proud member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority.

During 1953-1954, Ann was an Aqua Maid, Southern Belle and water skier at the world famous Cypress Gardens, which at the time was the ski capitol of the world. Ann loved her time working at the gardens, stating many times 'I would have paid them to work there.'

Ann married Robert 'Bob' Hurt in 1954, had a son Robert 'Rusty' in 1955, and then a daughter, Robin in 1957, born in Lake Wales Florida. In 1962, the family moved to Winter Haven Florida, at which time Ann began teaching at Snively Elementary School. She retired from Snively in 1994. Ann always had a great devotion and love for her students, and had a very special way about her that made her capable of reaching out to those who were having some difficulty learning.

Ann is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, Bob, who passed away in 2003. She is survived by her sisters, Betty Crenshaw and Carol Hallett, her two children, Rusty Hurt and Robin Gasparino, six grandchildren, Michelle Bannon, Christopher Hurt, Michael Hurt, Ashley Baumann, Lindsey Mayes and Alexandra Gasparino, three great grandchildren, Isabella Mayes, Jack Bannon and Nash Bleau.

She had a deep love and affection for dogs, and spent many years supporting The Humane Society. She lived by the motto, 'Dogs aren't our whole life, but they make our life whole.' Ann had a life long passion for reading, and not as a passive hobby, but to actively use and sharpen her brain. And although, Ann was always refined, elegant and sophisticated with a wonderful fashion sense who loved life experiences, she was just as happy staying home with a Peanut Butter sandwich, reading People magazine and a Hershey's chocolate bar for dessert.

Christmas was always Ann's favorite holiday, many might say she was 'annoyingly' into it. She said people seem to be happier with holiday cheer, and for just a little while everyone believes in the impossible. Every Fall, mom would say she had grown tired of the whole idea of Christmas cookies, and was giving them up...she didn't mean it. By Christmas Eve, there would be dozens of cookies, as many as 15 varieties of painstakingly formed cookies stored in her freezer ready to hand out to hoards of family and friends, who eagerly waited each year for them.

Grandmommy, as she was so fondly called by her grandchildren was unbelievably compassionate. Her heart and her generosity knew NO bounds. Her door was always open-literally!

Some may have called her stubborn, but she would say, 'I am Independent!' If she had a viewpoint and a perspective on a given topic, nothing you could say or do would alter that.

Ann was perfect in every respect, and was the perfect mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Everyone who knew her is a little closer to perfection to have had her in their lives.

Mom, grandmommy, Ann, you will be loved and cherished forever, and will be sorely missed.

A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.



