ANN W.
SHERROUSE, 70
LAKELAND - Ann W. Sherrouse went home to be with The Lord on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was born in Edison, GA and moved to Lakeland in 1959 from Cuthbert, GA. Ann worked as an office manager for many years for Red Wing Shoe Store and Lakeland Comfort Shoes. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Lakeland. Ann loved to cook for family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin E. Sherrouse; step son, Irvin E. Sherrouse, Jr. and parents, Earl and Donnie Bell Watkins. Survivors include her son, David (Carrie) Bayhan; step daughter, Tonya Sherrouse (Bill Stricklin); brothers, Lee (Kathy) Watkins, Wayne (Zdenka) Watkins; sister, Jane (Joe) Vaughan; grandchildren, Elleri & Ben Bayhan; nephews, Matt Vaughan (Kerri), Steven Watkins (Meagan); Niece, Amy Skaggs (Shawn).
Visitation with the family will be Friday 3/15/19 from 10 - 11 am at Bethel Baptist Church. Memorial Services will begin at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cornerstone Hospice will be appreciated. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison. com
