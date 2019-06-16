|
ANN WOODARD
YAGER, 87
HAINES CITY - Ann Woodard Yager, 87, moved to her permanent home in Heaven June 9, 2019.
Born Oct. 22, 1931, in Holopaw, FL, she was a retired executive secretary. She graduated Summerlin Institute in 1949 as the first Girl president of the National Honor Society. She also became the first lady hired at Lakeland's Police Dept. Leaving in March 1954 to marry Robert E. Yager, her husband of 59 years, who predeceased her, as did her brother Jim Woodard, and granddaughter Jodi Summers. She is survived by sons David Yager (Genny) and Mark Yager (Keitha), grandson Matt Yager, and granddaughters Maranda Bell and Shayna Conklin, six great grandchildren.
A celebration of Ann's Life will be June 22 at 10 a.m. at Landmark Baptist College Chapel, 800 Hinson Ave., Haines City; fellowship and light refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to WLVF at Gospel903. com or Landmark Youth Camp (in Ann's memory), 2020 Hinson Ave, Haines City, 33844.
Published in Ledger from June 16 to June 17, 2019