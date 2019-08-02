|
ANNA KATHERINE RETTER GIORDANO, 92
WINTER HAVEN - Anna Katherine Retter Giordano was born on May 27, 1927, in Troy, New York. She passed away peacefully at home in Winter Haven, FL, on July 27, 2019, with family members by her side. She was 92.
Anna was a Registered Nurse, having graduated from Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing in 1948. She earned a B.S. in Nursing in 1960 and her M.S. in Health Education in 1975, both from Russell Sage College, Troy, New York. Anna touched many lives through her work first as an RN and later as a school nurse and teacher in New York. After moving to Winter Haven in 1979, Anna was a substitute teacher and then moved into a permanent teaching position for Polk County Schools until her retirement. She spent many years of retirement cruising to many ports throughout the world with her husband of 62 years, Peter, and at times other family members to celebrate anniversaries and birthdays. Anna loved to do crossword puzzles, read, and play bingo. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, and she was extremely proud of her children's accomplishments as a lawyer, an engineer and a teacher. Anna was a Charter Member of the Cypress Gardens Columbiettes and enjoyed helping with their charitable activities. Although she was small in stature, her spunky personality and radiant smile made her larger than life.
Anna was predeceased by her parents, Martin and Marie Retter, and her first-born son, Nicholas Martin Giordano. She is survived by her husband, Peter Giordano, Winter Haven, FL, children: Ann Marie Gilden (Ian) of Heathrow, FL, Nicholas Retter Giordano (Michelle) of Decatur, AL, and Martina Giordano of Winter Haven, FL. Beloved grandson Peter Joshua 'PJ' Giordano (Kimber) of Raleigh, NC, and beloved granddaughter Adrienne Rozario (Nigel) of Charlotte, NC, step-great grandsons, Braden Peralta and Noah Dunlap of Raleigh, NC, and adored great-granddaughter and namesake, Anna Grace Rozario of Charlotte, NC, sisters Mary Margaret Retter and Rose Marie Retter of Cerritos, CA, and brother-in-law, Bob Giordano (Cathy) of New York, nieces, a nephew, and many cousins and friends.
Interment in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell.
